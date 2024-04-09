Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Headset Review

Today, Razer is launching its new BlackShark V2 Pro headset for consoles. The gaming peripheral company is launching independent headsets, designed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Following the success of the BlackShark V2 Pro headset found on PC, Razer is bringing the audio solution to consoles. This year, Razer is focusing on providing audio solutions for esports and competitive play. The BlackShark V2 Pro is designed to complement the Wolverine and Kitsune controllers, the latter of which is made for the fighting game community (FGC).

Razer partnered with several esports professional players to ensure the BlackShark V2 Pro provided exceptional use and comfort. This includes garnering feedback from Hakis, Shotzzy, Dexter, Refsgaar, Stax and more. Over the past week, I’ve put the BlackShark V2 Pro to the test to see how the $274.99 BlackShark V2 Prop fairs against other premium-made headsets on consoles.

Connectivity

The BlackShark V2 Pro is a wireless headset, utilizing a USB-C dongle, as opposed to the USB-A of the PC version. Using this, Razer can deliver a 2.4GHz wireless connection with very little latency. During my time playing competitive-focused games on PlayStation 5 like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, the latency was nearly indistinguishable. This is ideal for pro-level players who need every competitive advantage whether playing an FPS, a fighting game, or an otherwise strategic game.

Razer’s new headset for consoles features its Triforce Titanium coated 50mm drivers. The drivers offer clear-cut audio. I’ve been using the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset on Xbox and the PlayStation Pulse Elite for quite some time now. I’ve grown accustomed to the perks each respective headset offers. Razer’s proprietary drivers offer individual tailoring of highs, mids, and lows. If you’re looking for a deeper bass, you can use EQ tuning for your preference. There’s a sensible amount of bass delivered through the headset. Gunfire in Call of Duty or the impact of a punch in Street Fighter VI is amplified by the bass. On Xbox, there is a console-made Razer app to use for customizing and tailoring the settings you wish.

For PlayStation 5, users can sync the Razer mobile app to the headset. Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 headsets are compatible with PCs. However, the Xbox headset isn’t compatible with PlayStation 5 and vice versa. I did do a bit of experimenting with the PlayStation 5 version of the BlackShark V2 Pro. Lo and behold, while primarily positioned as a PlayStation 5 headset, the USB-C dongle is compatible with Nintendo Switch, enabling wireless connectivity when using the handheld.

Audio clarity and party chat

The Black Shark V2 Pro features three built-in presets, made in collaboration with top-level pros. Currently, the BlackShark V2 Pro features presets made for Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. With these presets audio levels are finely tuned per specifications and suggestions made by consulted pros. While far from a pro-level player, I can appreciate the small touches made to the audio. Out of the box, there’s an exceptional amount of clarity and accuracy of footsteps and gunfire. Knowing where an enemy’s position may be is essential in a competitive setting. It may not improve my aim but improved audio does have an impact on gameplay, typically for the better. Razer also includes the ability to create ‘Game Profiles,’ which allow users to tailor EQ settings based on preferences. An onboard switch lets the player flip through these profiles on the fly.

The headset also features Razer’s HyperClear Super Wideband microphone technology. Throughout the past week or so of use, the headset provided crystal-clear communications to my team and party chat members. Asking friends, I was complimented on how clear my voice came through when using the headset. Using the wideband technology, Razer can achieve clear audio without degradation to the listener. When looking at other similarly priced headsets in the past, latency or the dreaded robotic disruptions have negatively impacted party chats in the past. When the microphone isn’t in use, I remove it as there’s no way of flipping it up to a discrete position.

Comfort

For those familiar with the original BlackShark V2 Pro, made for PC, the new headset features the same overall build and premium quality. The headset weighs 320gs, ensuring it is lightweight enough for longer play sessions or tournaments. It features a sturdy headband with cushioned padding around the band as well as earcups. The weight is evenly distributed across the headband and into the earpads. Reinforced steel headband sliders are built in to accommodate various head sizes.

As someone with glasses, I’m picky with my headsets as many become uncomfortable to wear for more than an hour or so. The cushioned pads don’t put too much pressure on my glasses, making it easy to say, “One more game.” Keeping this in mind, there’s still a great amount of sound isolation available thanks to the ear pads. The design maintains great sound quality without sounds from the real world bleeding in too much. The headset doesn’t achieve total noise cancellation but it does help with immersion.

The headset feels sturdy and of good quality overall that’s comfortable to wear. This is great news as the battery life does open the door to long play sessions. Over the last two weeks, I’ve only had to fully charge the BlackShark V2 Pro once. To fully deplete the battery, it took roughly 65 hours of use. The battery life of the headset is a significant upgrade from the Kaira’s 30 hours. Razer also provides fast charging with around six hours from a 15-minute charge.

Final thoughts

Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro brings all the bells and whistles from its professional-grade PC headset to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s a well-rounded audio solution option, providing low latency connectivity via USB-C, making it easy to set up and start playing. Razer adopts some well-crafted presets for today’s biggest competitive games, leveraging the preferences and knowledge of pro players. If you’re a Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, there is a lot of baked-in value. Even if you don’t consider yourself a competitive player, the audio quality and comfort will carry you through immersive experiences.

The BlackShark V2 Pro is now available in Canada for $274.99. Similar to the BlackShark V2 Pro for PC, the console-specific headsets are launching in both ‘Black’ and ‘White’ colour options. In North America, the White model is available as a Best Buy exclusive. The entry-level Blackshark X is also available, though it is wired and only available in ‘Black.’