You Can Now Buy Apple Pencil with USB-C in Canada

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C is now available for order in Canada at a price of $109. According to shipping estimates to B.C., delivery times are showing as fast as November 6, 2023.

The stylus is designed for a range of uses including note-taking, sketching, and annotating. It features a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the iPad for convenient storage.

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with a USB-C cable for pairing and charging, and it works seamlessly with iPadOS features like Scribble and Notes. When used with M2 iPad Pro models, the stylus also supports Apple Pencil hover for increased precision. A non-removable sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, allowing the new Apple Pencil to connect to all iPad models equipped with a USB-C connector.

The stylus enters a sleep state to conserve battery when magnetically attached to the iPad. It offers customers the flexibility to choose the ideal Apple Pencil based on their specific needs and iPad model.

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with the 10th generation iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, providing users with more choices for digital handwriting, annotation, and document markup, says Apple.

As older iPads with Lightning bite the dust, the original Apple Pencil with Lightning will go the way of the Dodo bird as well. But in the meantime, here’s a third Apple Pencil to make things a bit more complicated.