Apple Presentation Says Android is a ‘Massive Tracking Device’

In the ongoing Google antitrust trial, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has unveiled new exhibits, including a 2013 internal presentation from Apple. The presentation, sent by Apple’s Eddy Cue to CEO Tim Cook, sharply criticizes Google’s approach to user privacy.

A standout slide from the presentation labels Android as a “massive tracking device.” Apple’s presentation further contrasts its privacy practices with Google’s, emphasizing its more user-centric approach, reports Android Authority.

While Apple claims to combine data across services only to enhance the customer experience, it accuses Google of amalgamating data across all its services. The presentation also highlights the difference between Google’s voice search, linked to a user’s Google account, and Apple’s Siri, which ties user data solely to the digital assistant.

This presentation came to light during the testimony of Apple SVP Eddy Cue in the Google antitrust trial in September. The DOJ alleges that Google monopolized the search engine market by forging exclusive agreements with device manufacturers, ensuring its status as the default search engine. Reports suggest that Google might be disbursing between $18-$20 billion annually to Apple to maintain its dominant position on the iPhone.

While most of Cue’s September testimony took place behind closed doors, this 2013 presentation has now been publicly disclosed.

Interestingly, despite Apple’s critique of Android, a 2016 internal Google email about the Apple-Google partnership indicates Apple’s interest in mutual data sharing. The email reveals Google’s assertion that it doesn’t divulge information about user activities on Google Search.

However, a subsequent email response contains a redacted data exchange proposal, sparking curiosity about the nature of user data Google might be sharing with Apple.

Since 2019, Apple marketing has touted, “what happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone”. The company continues to tout privacy as one of the key advantages of iOS over Android.