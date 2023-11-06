Amazon Cuts Fire TV Devices, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi by Up to 57% Off

Amazon Canada has some sales on right now, slashing Fire TV devices, eero Wi-Fi mesh routers and more by up to 57% off.

Check out what’s on sale below:

Fire TV Devices

Fire TV Sound Bar

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Routers

Fire TV Televisions

Click here to check out all the deals on Amazon.ca right now while they are still available.

