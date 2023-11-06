Amazon Cuts Fire TV Devices, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi by Up to 57% Off

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has hit clearance pricing at Costco warehouses. Right now, the warehouse in Peterborough, Ontario, has the 128 iPhone 14 Plus down to $899.97. Any item ending in $0.97 at Costco means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked once it sells out. The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus was priced at $1,249...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Motorola Cell Phone deals: Motorola...