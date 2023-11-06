First M3 MacBook Pro, 24″ iMac Reviews are Out [Roundup]

After announcing its new M3 chip lineup for the Mac last week at a rare Monday evening special event, Apple has lifted the embargo on the first media reviews.
The first 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 and 24-inch iMac with M3 reviews by hand-picked media are now available. As expected, they are all mostly saying the same thing: these M3 Macs are the best and fastest ever, of course (and they come with the price of your first born). What else is there to say about the lead that Apple Silicon has right now?
14 and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro Reviews
CNET: Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M3, Late 2023) Review: Max Power for Creators
PCMag: Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch (2023, M3 Max) Review
Tom’s Hardware: Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2023) Review: M3 Max Domination
TechRadar: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max): maximum power, maximum price tag
Tom’s Guide: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The most powerful MacBook ever
Laptop Mag: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The new king of MacBooks
Macworld: 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max) review: An elegant monster dressed in black
CNN: The MacBook Pro M3 is super-fast, pretty pricey and thrilling in Space Black
BGR: MacBook Pro M3 review: The best laptop is now even better
Apple has officially confirmed that it will not be producing an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac, a decision following the discontinuation of its Intel-equipped counterpart in 2022. The iPhone maker is channeling its efforts towards the 24-inch iMac, which debuted in early 2021 and recently received an upgrade with the new M3 processor....
Apple's latest M3 Max chip, set to feature in the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, has made its debut in the Geekbench 6 database, shedding light on its CPU capabilities. Preliminary results show the M3 Max chip, identified under the "Mac15,9" model (apparently the 16-inch MacBook Pro), boasts a multi-core score of 21,084 (via...
New performance data from Geekbench 6 indicates that Apple's recently unveiled M3 chip outpaces its M2 predecessor by up to 20% in both single-core and multi-core metrics. The findings corroborate Apple's assertions made during its recent "Scary Fast" event. The Geekbench 6 database shows that the M3 chip scored around 3,000 in single-core and approximately...