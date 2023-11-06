First M3 MacBook Pro, 24″ iMac Reviews are Out [Roundup]

After announcing its new M3 chip lineup for the Mac last week at a rare Monday evening special event, Apple has lifted the embargo on the first media reviews.

The first 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 and 24-inch iMac with M3 reviews by hand-picked media are now available. As expected, they are all mostly saying the same thing: these M3 Macs are the best and fastest ever, of course (and they come with the price of your first born). What else is there to say about the lead that Apple Silicon has right now?

14 and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro Reviews

CNET: Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M3, Late 2023) Review: Max Power for Creators

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M3, Late 2023) Review: Max Power for Creators PCMag: Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch (2023, M3 Max) Review

Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch (2023, M3 Max) Review Tom’s Hardware: Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2023) Review: M3 Max Domination

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2023) Review: M3 Max Domination TechRadar: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max): maximum power, maximum price tag

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max): maximum power, maximum price tag Tom’s Guide: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The most powerful MacBook ever

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The most powerful MacBook ever Laptop Mag: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The new king of MacBooks

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The new king of MacBooks Macworld: 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max) review: An elegant monster dressed in black

16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max) review: An elegant monster dressed in black CNN: The MacBook Pro M3 is super-fast, pretty pricey and thrilling in Space Black

The MacBook Pro M3 is super-fast, pretty pricey and thrilling in Space Black BGR: MacBook Pro M3 review: The best laptop is now even better

MacBook Pro M3 review: The best laptop is now even better HardwareZone Singapore: Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 review: Good intentions

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 review: Good intentions PetaPixel: Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max: It’s Crazy How We’ve Come So Far, So Fast

Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max: It’s Crazy How We’ve Come So Far, So Fast Digital Trends: Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max review: Delivering the goods

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max review: Delivering the goods Pocket-lint: Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/Max, 2023) initial review: Is Space Black enough of a reason to upgrade?

Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/Max, 2023) initial review: Is Space Black enough of a reason to upgrade? TechCrunch: Apple 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro review: A desktop among laptops

Apple 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro review: A desktop among laptops Engadget: Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch review (2023): An M3 chip for every situation

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch review (2023): An M3 chip for every situation ZDNet: MacBook Pro (M3 Max) review: A desktop-class laptop for an AI-powered age

24-inch M3 iMac Reviews

PCMag: iMac 24-inch (2023) review: M3 offers impressive gains over the M1, good for gaming, and excellent webcam, but few ports and no keyboard backlighting

Tom’s Hardware: Apple iMac (2023) Review: M3 Upgrade Arrives

TechCrunch: Apple M3 iMac 24-inch review: More power, same package

CNET: Apple iMac M3 (2023) Review: Everything You Could Want in an All-in-One

Forbes: Apple iMac M3 First Review: The All-In-One Gets A Powerful Upgrade

TechRadar: Apple iMac 24-inch (M3) review: Apple continues its all-in-one winning streak

Digital Trends: Apple iMac (M3) review: When enough is enough

Pocket-lint: Apple iMac (M3, 2023) review: The iMac is back and better than ever

Tom’s Guide: Apple iMac M3 review: The best iMac yet

Six Colors: M3 iMac Review: Keep playing the hits

