First M3 MacBook Pro, 24″ iMac Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

m3 mac reviews

After announcing its new M3 chip lineup for the Mac last week at a rare Monday evening special event, Apple has lifted the embargo on the first media reviews.

The first 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 and 24-inch iMac with M3 reviews by hand-picked media are now available. As expected, they are all mostly saying the same thing: these M3 Macs are the best and fastest ever, of course (and they come with the price of your first born). What else is there to say about the lead that Apple Silicon has right now?

14 and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro Reviews

  • CNET: Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M3, Late 2023) Review: Max Power for Creators
  • PCMag: Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch (2023, M3 Max) Review
  • Tom’s Hardware: Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2023) Review: M3 Max Domination
  • TechRadar: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max): maximum power, maximum price tag
  • Tom’s Guide: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The most powerful MacBook ever
  • Laptop Mag: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023) review: The new king of MacBooks
  • Macworld: 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max) review: An elegant monster dressed in black
  • CNN: The MacBook Pro M3 is super-fast, pretty pricey and thrilling in Space Black
  • BGR: MacBook Pro M3 review: The best laptop is now even better
  • HardwareZone Singapore: Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 review: Good intentions
  • PetaPixel: Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max: It’s Crazy How We’ve Come So Far, So Fast
  • Digital Trends: Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max review: Delivering the goods
  • Pocket-lint: Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/Max, 2023) initial review: Is Space Black enough of a reason to upgrade?
  • TechCrunch: Apple 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro review: A desktop among laptops
  • Engadget: Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch review (2023): An M3 chip for every situation
  • ZDNet: MacBook Pro (M3 Max) review: A desktop-class laptop for an AI-powered age

24-inch M3 iMac Reviews

  • PCMag: iMac 24-inch (2023) review: M3 offers impressive gains over the M1, good for gaming, and excellent webcam, but few ports and no keyboard backlighting
  • Tom’s Hardware: Apple iMac (2023) Review: M3 Upgrade Arrives
  • TechCrunch: Apple M3 iMac 24-inch review: More power, same package
  • CNET: Apple iMac M3 (2023) Review: Everything You Could Want in an All-in-One
  • Forbes: Apple iMac M3 First Review: The All-In-One Gets A Powerful Upgrade
  • TechRadar: Apple iMac 24-inch (M3) review: Apple continues its all-in-one winning streak
  • Digital Trends: Apple iMac (M3) review: When enough is enough
  • Pocket-lint: Apple iMac (M3, 2023) review: The iMac is back and better than ever
  • Tom’s Guide: Apple iMac M3 review: The best iMac yet
  • Six Colors: M3 iMac Review: Keep playing the hits

Check out some hands-on videos and reviews below:

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

