You Can Now Buy Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro and iMac in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new 14 and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac in Canada.

“We’ve brought the new M3 family of chips to iMac and the new MacBook Pro lineup, and they’re now available! There’s never been a better time to experience a Mac,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday.

Pre-orders placed on Apple.ca are now out for delivery, while you can also visit Apple Stores to buy the new M3 Macs today.

“We’ve supercharged MacBook Pro and iMac with the M3 family of chips for unprecedented power and performance. And they’re available starting today!”, added Apple SVP Marketing, Greg Joswiak.

The more expensive M3 Pro and M3 Max versions of the MacBook Pro are available in a new space black colour option. Early reviews of these new Mac models came to the same conclusion–yes, the fastest Macs ever made are here.

You can also buy the M3 MacBook Pro and 24-inch M3 iMac on Amazon.ca. These purchases fall under Amazon’s holiday return policy and can be returned until January 15, 2023.

In the future, refurbished versions of these M3 Macs will likely hit Apple.ca, so if you want to save a few bucks it’s best to hold off for now, and find some deals on M1 or M2 Macs.