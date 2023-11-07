You Can Now Download iOS 17.1.1 and More with Bug Fixes

Apple has released new software today, including iOS 17.1.1 for iPhone and more.

Check out what’s for download below:

iOS 17.1.1 (21B91)

iPadOS 17.1.1 (21B91)

macOS 14.1.1 (23B81 | 23B2082)

watchOS 10.1.1 (21S71)

Version 23B2082 of macOS 14.1.1 is for the new M3 Mac family available today. The watchOS 10.1.1 update says it fixes and addresses a bug that could “cause battery to drain more quickly” for some users.

Also available is audioOS 17.1.1, along with Bluetooth Headset Firmware 6.1 (6B27) for Beats Fit Pro and PowerBeats Pro. Apple also released audioOS 17.1.1 version 21K82, also known as software for the HomePod and HomePod mini.

An earlier report today by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple has temporarily halted new software development to fix current bugs with its software. That’s a good thing because lately we’re hearing about more and more bugs. Let’s hope this watchOS update can fix the battery drain issue that’s been affecting lots of people out there.