Pokémon GO and McDonald’s Partner to Bring Sponsored PokéStops Across Canada

Steve Vegvari
4 seconds ago

Niantic, the developer of the hit mobile title Pokémon GO, is partnering with McDonald’s Canada. Throughout this month, customers can find sponsored PokéStops when they visit a McDonald’s restaurant.

In a Pokémon GO blog post, the development team confirms that active PokéStops are now available at McDonald’s locations across Canada. “Enjoy a delicious meal with your friends and catch new Pokémon at the same time,” the company states.

At each of the participating locations, players will be able to spin the Photo Discs to gain rewards. Additionally, Field Research task that awards Stardust will be available to pick up at sponsored McDonald’s restaurants. Rare Candy can also be obtained during a visit.

It also appears as though this may be the first part of a growing partnership between the two companies. “Keep an eye out for future announcements and other special promotions with McDonald’s in Canada,” the developer teases.

As of October 2023, Pokémon GO has roughly 82 million monthly active players. Having launched in 2016, the community has been continuous and going strong. On November 25, players can participate in the Mareep Community Day Classic event.

