SiriusXM Reveals New Streaming App, Launching on December 14

SiriusXM has revealed its new streaming app, launching in North America on December 14th. The company announces that a new ‘All Access’ plan will be available for $9.99 a month.

The new SiriusXM app begins rolling out across iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire devices next month. The app includes a variety of new features, which the company hopes enable users to customize and tailor their listening experience.

SiriusXM’s new app offers four curated selections for the landing page. For a customized experience, users can choose from ‘Music’, ‘Talk & Podcasts’, ‘Sports’ and ‘For You’. These add a personalized touch but can also help the app suggest new pieces of content, even if the skip limit has been reached. Alongside this, discovery tools include new pages dedicated to teams, shows, channels, and artists.

The new SiriusXM app features “revamped playback” settings. New audio segments allow users to jump to key moments within the content. Users can also find transcription and speed controls for podcasts and on-demand talk content. Sports content offers live listening updates. Plus, AirPlay and casting features are available.

SiriusXM also revealed that the new app features an enhanced search function, providing curated recommendations on top of a new search home page. Plus, users will find a revamped library to find the content they have saved, including live channels and on-demand content.

“The introduction of the new SiriusXM streaming experience marks a pivotal moment in our history, one that kicks off a new era of innovation at our Company,” Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM CEO states. “And this launch is just the beginning; we will continue to iterate and develop our product offerings throughout the next year and beyond as we strive to deliver our subscribers the best listening experience on the go, in the car, and wherever they choose to tune in. From can’t miss live moments to the perfect soundtrack for any occasion, with the new SiriusXM, we are putting our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming in a new generation of listeners, bringing them closer to what they love.”

SiriusXM announced an array of new channels and shows. This includes Kelly Clarkson Connection, a year-round channel which is now available. Listeners are provided curated music that inspires the artist alongside stories of the artist.

Additional new channels and shows include a new audio-chuck channel curated by Ashley Flowers, a John Mayer channel, This Life of Mine with James Corden, and more.

SiriusXM also confirms that additional platforms and features will arrive in “early 2024.”