Rogers Early Black Friday EPP Deals: $50/60GB Canada-US and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers has released some early Rogers Preferred Program (or casually known as corporate plans workplaces offer to employees) deals for Black Friday.

According to info shared on RFD, the Rogers RPP site was updated with some early savings, so it’s best to check with your employer’s site to see what’s available.

For those financing a new smartphone, you can get the following plans:

  • $50/60GB
  • $60/100GB Canada-US
  • $75/150GB Canada-US-Mexico

Additional lines get $5/month off for 24 months.

For those that want bring your own phone plans, here’s what’s available:

  • $45/50GB
  • $50/60GB Canada-US
  • $60/100GB Canada-US
  • $70/150GB Canada-US-Mexico

Again, additional lines on your account get $5/month off for 24 months.

The 50GB and 60GB plans have download speeds at only up to 250 Mbps, while the higher priced plans get speeds up to 1 Gbps.

These Rogers RPP plans are cheaper than what’s advertised on its website for regular customers. But in order to get a corporate plan it’s only available through your employer, if offered.

Telus and Bell EPP plans are likely around the same. Feel free to share what you’re seeing by emailing tips@iphoneincanada.ca

