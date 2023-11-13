Amazon Sale: 36% Off Luna Gaming, 57% Off Eero Mesh Wi-Fi and More

IIC Deals
8 seconds ago

amazon sale luna

Amazon Canada has launched sales on a variety of products, including slashing 36% off Luna Gaming and more.

Check out the sales that are happening right now ahead of Black Friday:

Click here to see all the deals available on Amazon.ca right now.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Walmart Black Friday Deals in Canada Now Available

Holy smokes we’re just over one week into November and Black Friday deals are starting earlier and earlier, yet again. Walmart Canada has kicked off its Black Friday deals on Thursday, with deals that also went online on Wednesday. Check out the following highlights that caught our eye: PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle - $649 Apple...
IIC Deals
3 days ago