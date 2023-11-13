iFixit Teardown: What’s Inside Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro

The teardown maestros from iFixit recently got their hands on Apple’s newest M3 14-inch MacBook Pro and shared what’s inside the new machines.

The M3 MacBook Pro, notably replacing the 13” model, has eliminated the Touch Bar, a move that has been met with mixed reactions. A notable feature of the new model is the new Space Black colour for the M3 Max and M3 Pro, achieved through a meticulous anodization process. This process involves etching anodized bumps to different heights, creating a matte finish that reduces the grey appearance typical of black anodized surfaces.

The video highlights Apple’s use of TSMC’s 3nm process in manufacturing the M3 series, a move that places the company ahead in chip efficiency for the year. The M3 Pro and M3 Max versions come with 18GB of Unified Memory, while the base model includes 8GB of RAM, which is called out as insufficient for future-proofing. We also see the engraving “MacBook Pro” on the underside of the laptop. iFixit said it followed Apple’s teardown guide for dismantling the laptop.

iFixit’s teardown reveals a modular design, with most components, except the SD card and HDMI ports, being independently replaceable. However, the video points out a significant concern: the pairing of certain parts like the Touch ID sensor and the lid angle sensor to the Logic Board, limiting repair options to Apple-approved avenues.

The video also addresses the issue of screen repairs, highlighting that swapping displays between MacBook Pros leads to artifacting, a problem that currently lacks a solution outside of Apple’s calibration software. This issue, along with the pairing of components to the Logic Board, underscores Apple’s continued control over repairs and parts replacement.

While the MacBook Pro M3 Pro scores a provisional four out of ten in terms of repairability, iFixit emphasizes the challenges posed by Apple’s approach to design and repair, raising questions about the sustainability and longevity of these devices.

Check out the full video teardown below: