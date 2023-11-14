Shoppers Drug Mart 1-Day Coupon: 20% Off, Includes PS5 Bundles

Alrighty folks if you’re a PC Optimum cardholder, check the app for offers because today there’s a one-day Friends and Family event that offers 20% off “almost all regular priced merchandise.”

The offer looks to be targeting some PC Optimum customers in Ontario because we do not see it being offered to us in B.C. Those eligible also received a text message about the event today, as noted by an iPhone in Canada reader.

The one-time use 20% off coupon happens to be applicable to PlayStation 5 bundles, including the latest that includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at $649.99 (which is already on sale). We saw a receipt at 20% off, down to $523 plus tax, for savings of $130. That’s pretty amazing for a new PS5 bundle.

Again, this is a one-day sale and YMMV (your mileage may vary) so go check the PC Optimum app and find out if you qualify for this sale, that’s only in-store and on November 14, 2023 and ends at 11:59 pm PST.

