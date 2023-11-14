TikTok Introduces Add to Music App in Partnership with Streaming Services

TikTok has launched a new feature called Add to Music App, which allows enthusiasts to save discovered tracks directly to their preferred music streaming services like Amazon Music and Spotify.

Recognized globally for its music discovery prowess, TikTok has been a hub for unearthing both new and classic tracks.

The new feature seeks to facilitate capturing beloved TikTok-discovered songs, enabling users to effortlessly save and enjoy them on their chosen music streaming service.

Displayed as an “Add Song” button alongside a track name in the For You Feed, this feature invites users to store the song on their preferred streaming platform.

Initially selecting a music service, the track gets saved to a default playlist, offering the flexibility to add it to new or existing playlists.

After the first use, the selected music app becomes the default service for future saves.

Users can, however, switch the default streaming service anytime in settings. Additionally, the Add to Music App feature is accessible from an artist’s Sound Detail Page.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, emphasized the feature’s significance in connecting music discovery on TikTok directly to music streaming, offering enhanced value for artists and rights holders.

Representatives from Amazon Music and Spotify also expressed enthusiasm for simplifying the transition from TikTok music discovery to streaming, aiming to foster deeper connections between fans and artists.

Rolling out in the US and UK initially, TikTok’s Add to Music App is set to expand to more markets in the future.