Spotify’s New Hub Lets You Shop for Merch from Your Favorite Artists

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Spotify has introduced an exciting new feature that allows music enthusiasts to shop for merchandise from their beloved artists through a dedicated Merch Hub within the Spotify app.

The world has witnessed the fervor of fans when artists release new merchandise, including shirts, totes, hats, and vinyl records.

In response to this demand, Spotify aims to make it easier than ever for listeners to explore and purchase artist merchandise.

Sporting artist merchandise is an integral part of music culture, and Spotify’s new Merch Hub takes it a step further by offering personalized merch recommendations based on users’ listening habits.

Instead of navigating through individual artist profiles or release pages, this update aggregates all artist merchandise in one convenient location.

From the Merch Hub, users can effortlessly browse, click on items of interest for more information, and complete their purchases through the artist’s Spotify store, which is powered by Shopify.

This feature is designed to connect listeners with their favorite fandoms and support the artists they adore, aligning with Spotify’s mission to enable artists to sustain their livelihood through their art.

Users can explore artists’ merchandise in the Merch tab on their artist pages, the Now Playing view when streaming their music, the new Merch Hub, and their albums, EPs, and singles pages.

Last year, Spotify’s Wrapped results prompted a surge in merchandise purchases, resulting in the highest-grossing week for artist merchandise sales in Spotify’s history.

The platform hints at more exciting merch opportunities in store for this year’s Wrapped.

