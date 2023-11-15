PlayStation Portal Now Available in Canada for $269

Sony’s PlayStation Portal is now available in Canada for $269.99. The PlayStation 5 streaming device is available across various Canadian retailers.

Earlier this year, Sony revealed its PlayStation Portal. Unlike previous handhelds developed by the company, PlayStation Portal is a dedicated streaming device, capable of playing PlayStation 5 games over Wi-Fi only. The device features an 8-inch LCD screen, capable of displaying 1080p resolutions at a maximum of 60fps. It also offers a 4,370mAh, which Sony claims should support a battery life similar to a DualSense (around eight hours).

PlayStation Portal offers a unique design, which replicates key features of the DualSense controller. Maintaining the overall look and feel of the PlayStation 5 accessory, the PlayStation Portal includes haptics and the adaptive triggers of the DualSense.

The device also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones. However, users must purchase the Pulse Explore earbuds or Pulse Elite headset. PlayStation Portal doesn’t support Bluetooth and requires Sony’s premium audio devices in order to support wireless listening. Pulse Explore launches next month while the Pulse Elite arrives in early 2024.

As mentioned above, PlayStation Portal works exclusively on Wi-Fi and can only play games that are installed onto your PlayStation 5 console. Thus, users must have their PlayStation 5 turned on and active in order to stream their games whether while in the same house or while travelling. Note, that PlayStation VR2 titles are not supported.

PlayStation Portal is available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.