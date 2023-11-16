Here are Early Amazon Black Friday Deals in Canada

Google has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023 in Canada, offering a variety of savings on its Pixel smartphones, Nest products and more. Check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales below from Google Canada, detailing the deal price and original selling price in brackets, plus savings. The Pixel 8...
Apple has unveiled its four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, set to launch on Friday, November 24th, through Monday, November 27th. Eligible purchases will receive up to $280 in Apple Gift Card. Check out the deals below: iPhone Offers: Receive up to a $105 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of iPhone 14,...
PlayStation 5 console owners are now eligible to receive up to six free months of Apple Music. This limited-time offer, available until November 15, 2024, allows users to access millions of songs and thousands of playlists without any ads. To redeem the offer, users must have a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. The...