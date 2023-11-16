Here are Early Amazon Black Friday Deals in Canada

IIC Deals
4 seconds ago

amazon black friday deals early

Amazon Canada has some early Black Friday deals on the company’s devices right now, offering up to 60% off Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles, and more.

Check out what’s on sale right now as part of early Black Friday Amazon device deals:

Click here to see all the latest deals on Amazon.ca right now—thanks for supporting independent media.

We’ll have full coverage of Amazon’s Black Friday deals that will officially launch on Friday, November 17.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Google Black Friday 2023 Deals in Canada Now Available

Google has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023 in Canada, offering a variety of savings on its Pixel smartphones, Nest products and more. Check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales below from Google Canada, detailing the deal price and original selling price in brackets, plus savings. The Pixel 8...
IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Apple Black Friday Deals 2023 in Canada and Cyber Monday Revealed

Apple has unveiled its four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, set to launch on Friday, November 24th, through Monday, November 27th. Eligible purchases will receive up to $280 in Apple Gift Card. Check out the deals below: iPhone Offers: Receive up to a $105 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of iPhone 14,...
IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Apple Music on PlayStation 5: Get Up to 6 Months Free

PlayStation 5 console owners are now eligible to receive up to six free months of Apple Music. This limited-time offer, available until November 15, 2024, allows users to access millions of songs and thousands of playlists without any ads. To redeem the offer, users must have a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. The...
IIC Deals
4 hours ago