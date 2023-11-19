Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in Canada Ahead of Launch

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck has made a surprise appearance on the streets of Quebec, generating some buzz online.

According to Tesla North, images and a video were widely shared on Facebook and the web, capturing the Cybertruck cruising on the highway and navigating through a local shopping centre, with the driver acknowledging photographers and passing by an RBC branch.

The sighting in Quebec raises the question of whether this is the Cybertruck’s first appearance in Canada. There were previous reports of a Cybertruck in Ontario about a month ago, adding to the excitement surrounding its presence north of the border.

This event follows Tesla’s strategy of testing its vehicles in Canadian conditions, as seen with the Model Y before its launch in the country.

Tesla fait des tests au Québec avec le cyber Truck.. !! pic.twitter.com/JQPZBBVZXV — 10-4 ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@SineSavard) November 18, 2023

The Cybertruck seen in Quebec had California license plates.

Tesla fans and potential customers can look forward to the first Cybertruck deliveries, which are scheduled to take place at a special event on November 30, 2023, at Tesla’s Giga Texas factory in Austin. While first deliveries may possibly go to employees, it’s unclear if and when Cybertruck deliveries will expand to Canada beyond the U.S.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously mentioned it will likely take over a year to ramp up to mass production of the new truck.