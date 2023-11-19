Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in Canada Ahead of Launch

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

cybertruck rbc quebec

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck has made a surprise appearance on the streets of Quebec, generating some buzz online.

According to Tesla North, images and a video were widely shared on Facebook and the web, capturing the Cybertruck cruising on the highway and navigating through a local shopping centre, with the driver acknowledging photographers and passing by an RBC branch.

Cybertruck montreal

The sighting in Quebec raises the question of whether this is the Cybertruck’s first appearance in Canada. There were previous reports of a Cybertruck in Ontario about a month ago, adding to the excitement surrounding its presence north of the border.

This event follows Tesla’s strategy of testing its vehicles in Canadian conditions, as seen with the Model Y before its launch in the country.

The Cybertruck seen in Quebec had California license plates.

Cybertruck quebec canada 2

Tesla fans and potential customers can look forward to the first Cybertruck deliveries, which are scheduled to take place at a special event on November 30, 2023, at Tesla’s Giga Texas factory in Austin. While first deliveries may possibly go to employees, it’s unclear if and when Cybertruck deliveries will expand to Canada beyond the U.S.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously mentioned it will likely take over a year to ramp up to mass production of the new truck.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Alberta Launches SpaceX Starlink Internet Pilot with Rebate

The Alberta government has launched a pilot program to deploy SpaceX’s Starlink satellite Intenet for remote and underserved communities, aiming to achieve universal high-speed internet access across the province by 2027. This move comes as federal projects and funding allocation face delays. The Starlink pilot targets specific regions, including County of Forty Mile, County of...
John Quintet
2 days ago

SpaceX Cuts Starlink Price in Canada; Offers Refurbished Kit at $250

SpaceX’s Starlink has introduced refurbished hardware kits available for $250 in the Canadian market, according to the company's recently updated website reports Tesla North. This offer presents a 50% discount compared to the standard hardware kit, which is priced at $499 CAD as part of promo pricing right now (normally $759). The refurbished kits are...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago

Tesla Lowers Model 3 and Model Y Prices in Canada

Tesla has made pricing adjustments to its high volume Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in Canada, effective as of October 19, 2023. The Model 3 has seen a price reduction of $1,000 across multiple configurations. The Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version now costs $53,990, down from $54,990, while the Long Range version is priced...
John Quintet
4 weeks ago