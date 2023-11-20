Apple Arcade Adds Downwell+ Alongside Updates Throughout November
Apple Arcade is adding a brand new game it its catalogue this week. In addition, a number of existing games within the expansive library are receiving updates.
Every month, Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $5.99 monthly subscription service. Subscribers are given unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This month, players gain access to newcomer Downwell+ as well as updates to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, and more.
Here are your Apple Arcade updates for November 2023:
Downwell+ (Ojiro Fumoto) – Available now
Downwell+ is now available to play on Apple Arcade. The game is a vertically scrollable platformer with roguelike elements engrained throughout. The game centres on a young boy who ventures down a well in order to uncover treasures and secrets. With only his gunboots in his arsenal, the boy must go deeper on each run, becoming more successful.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
The new Hello Kitty Island Adventure update adds The Give & Gather Celebration to the island as well as introduces the new resident, My Sweet Piano. Players can discover and unlock new presents from Hello Kitty and friends throughout the season. Additionally, players can tackle the saga of the island mystery and discover the legend of the Heart of Friendship Island.
NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is receiving a new update on November 23rd. Eight new ‘Greatest Player’ athletes are being added to the game. This includes Allen Iverson, Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Dončić, and Dikembe Mutombo.
Additional updates now available:
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat— Drum along to a total of six new songs, including classic tunes from the Taiko no Tatsujin series such as “LINDA LINDA” and “Odoru Ponpokorin.”
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time — adds 25 new levels, with an additional 50 new levels coming next week.
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine! — Introduces an all-new Flour Recipes book, with four new recipes.
- Zookeeper World — Adds 12 new Puzzle Stages per week, in addition to new animals and facilities in the shop.
- WHAT THE GOLF? — Take a swing at the new episode Slime Time! and explore the messy lab outbreak and meet all its new inhabitants.
- Disney Coloring World+ — Color the brand new Disney feature film Wish. Join Asha, Valentino, Star, and more as they leap off the pages in this new sticker pack.
- TMNT Splintered Fate — Genghis Frog has claimed the sewers as Punk Frog turf, fight him and Napoleon Bonafrog in Punks in the Pipes. This update also adds two new Turtle Powers (Aftershock and Shuriken Engineer), two new Dreamer upgrades (Scavenger and Dojo), and one new Shimmering Portal (Portal of Protection).
Apple announced that three new games are coming to Apple Arcade in December. This includes Sonic Dream Team, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, and Puzzle & Dragons Story. We’ll have more information as launch approaches.