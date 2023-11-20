Apple Arcade Adds Downwell+ Alongside Updates Throughout November

Apple Arcade is adding a brand new game it its catalogue this week. In addition, a number of existing games within the expansive library are receiving updates.

Every month, Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $5.99 monthly subscription service. Subscribers are given unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This month, players gain access to newcomer Downwell+ as well as updates to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, and more.

Here are your Apple Arcade updates for November 2023:

Downwell+ (Ojiro Fumoto) – Available now

Downwell+ is now available to play on Apple Arcade. The game is a vertically scrollable platformer with roguelike elements engrained throughout. The game centres on a young boy who ventures down a well in order to uncover treasures and secrets. With only his gunboots in his arsenal, the boy must go deeper on each run, becoming more successful.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The new Hello Kitty Island Adventure update adds The Give & Gather Celebration to the island as well as introduces the new resident, My Sweet Piano. Players can discover and unlock new presents from Hello Kitty and friends throughout the season. Additionally, players can tackle the saga of the island mystery and discover the legend of the Heart of Friendship Island.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is receiving a new update on November 23rd. Eight new ‘Greatest Player’ athletes are being added to the game. This includes Allen Iverson, Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Dončić, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Additional updates now available:

Apple announced that three new games are coming to Apple Arcade in December. This includes Sonic Dream Team, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, and Puzzle & Dragons Story. We’ll have more information as launch approaches.