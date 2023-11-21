iPhone 16 Pro to Offer Tetraprism Telephoto Lens and Improved Zoom: Kuo

Apple is expected to include a tetraprism telephoto lens across both iPhone 16 Pro models. If true, next year’s high-end devices could offer improved zoom.

The rumoured inclusion of a tetraprism telephoto lens comes by way of TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Medium post, Kuo notes that Apple is “expected to include a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro.” This is made possible as supplier Largan is expected to have improved manufacturing yields.

大立光潛望鏡鏡頭良率/獲利顯著提升，為2024年潛望鏡相機顯著成長的主要受益者 / Largan’s periscope lens yield/profitability improves significantly, positioning it as a major beneficiary of the substantial growth of periscope cameras in 2024https://t.co/ysUk7QYrM1 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 21, 2023

The inclusion comes after the company introduced the new lens system to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. In a surprising move, Apple kept the tetraprism lens system exclusive to the Pro Max, withholding support on the standard iPhone 15 Pro. However, that seems to be changing come next year. In order to achieve parity between both Pro devices, both models will adopt tetraprism lenses.

Currently, Largan is the exclusive supplier of the tetraprism lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. During Q3 of this year, Apple’s spec upgrades for iPhone 15 Pro Max led Largan to fulfill a production yield of only 40 percent. However, Kuo’s latest survey indicates the supplier’s yields have improved to upwards of 70 percent or more.

If Apple does include its tetraprism lens system across both iPhone 16 Pro models, Kup expects to see a 160 percent year-over-year growth in iPhones in 2024. The inclusion of the new system can help users achieve 5x optical zoom. This was a first for iPhone users upon the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s adoption of the technology.

We’ll have to wait and see if Largan’s supply enables Apple to achieve its goals of improving the iPhone’s camera array next year. Though, Kuo typically has a pretty solid track record.