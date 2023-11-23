Google Meet Introduces Gesture Recognition for Hand Raises

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Google Meet users now have a new way to ask questions during meetings. The platform has introduced a new feature enabling individuals to raise their physical hand, detected through gesture recognition.

Google Meet Gesture Recognition

Previously, participants would click the hand-raise icon to indicate a desire to speak or contribute.

However, this new update allows users to lift their actual hand, which the system will identify through gesture detection.

For successful detection, users must ensure their camera is active and their hand remains visible, positioned away from the face and body.

Notably, while actively speaking, the gesture detection won’t activate. It resumes when the individual is no longer the primary speaker.

To access this feature, users can navigate to ‘More options’, then ‘Reactions’, and finally select ‘Hand Raise Gesture’. Detailed instructions are available in the Help Center.

The deployment of this new feature will be gradual, with the rollout varying based on domain types.

For Rapid Release domains, the feature is expected to be fully visible within 1–3 days, commencing from November 21, 2023.

Scheduled Release domains will experience a more staggered rollout, potentially taking up to 15 days for full visibility, starting on November 28, 2023.

The feature is available to various Google Workspace plans, including Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, and Education Plus.

