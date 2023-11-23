Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 22

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 22, 2023 (yes, they’re a day late).
Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.
Get over 85% off select phones. Over 24 months with Bell SmartPay™. Compared to the device’s full price.
Bring your own phone and get 30 GB for $55/mo (after a $5/mo credit for 24 months) in Quebec or get 70 GB for $55/mo (after a $10/mo credit for 24 months) in other regions.
Get a credit of up to $150 towards a new Apple Watch when you trade in an eligible smartwatch.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible iPhone.
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Ongoing deals:
Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.
Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.
We’re extending the waiving of home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank until November 30th. No action is required by our customers.
Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data, with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Save up to $1118 on Samsung Galaxy S23. Get it for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.
Save up to $775 on iPhone 14. Get the iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in your iPhone 12.
Save up to $720 on iPhone 15. Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Student plans starting from $40/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $40/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
Get Google Pixel 7 for $0/mo on $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for 24 months on select plans with financing.
Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $40/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen – for just $55/mo when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan!
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans, and on the 5G Mobile plans when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec).
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Save up to $30/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Get iPhone 14 for $0 per month when you trade in your iPhone 13, for 24 months with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment. Offer available only in stores.
Save up to $1,084 on iPhone 14. Get it for $15 per month with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $417 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device. Online only.
Get the new Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment agreement. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Save big and get up to $1,060 off iPhone 14 Pro Max. Enjoy up to $530 with Bring-It-Back savings and get up to $530 in Trade-In bill credits.
Experience the ultimate iPhone 15 family with up to $1,245 off, with Bring-It-Back and when you trade in an eligible device.
Upgrade and save up to $655 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 40GB for $45 per month in Quebec, 65GB for $55/mo in Ontario, or 60GB for $50/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $55+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $75+ plan in other regions.
Get your new Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 per month for 24 months. When you trade in your Samsung Galaxy S22 and get the Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment. Only in stores.
Fall into savings and get 30GB of data for $55 per month in Quebec or 120GB of data for $75 per month in other regions. Savings include a $5 or $10 monthly bill credit for two years.
Ongoing deals:
Get Apple Watch Series 8 for $10 per month. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices.
Get the Motorola Edge (2023) for $5.13 per month with Bring-It-Back savings.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.
Buy a phone from November 24–27 and Telus will help youth leaving foster care stay connected with a free phone and plan through the Mobility for Good program.
Get the Galaxy S23 FE for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in Trade-In bill credits.
Save up to 50% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get a nationwide plan with 10GB of data for $29/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months, when you bring your own phone.
Add a line to your account with unlimited talk & text starting from $19/mo with Digital Discount. Plans include double the data offer.
Activate an eligible Samsung phone with a $39+/mo plan (after Digital Discount) and get a Tab A7 Lite with 5GB data for $0/mo for 6 months, $15/mo thereafter. 2-year term required.
Black Friday offer: Nationwide Unlimited 40GB 5G for $40/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months when you bring your own phone.
Black Friday offer: Nationwide Unlimited 30GB 5G for $34/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months when you bring your own phone.
Family savings: Bring your family to Freedom and get 5G plans starting at 40GB for $35/mo with Digital Discount.
New Roam Beyond plan: stay connected in 73 destinations with Canada’s very first global roaming plan. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.
Get an iPhone 15 for $45/mo. The price includes an iPhone 15 and a $45/mo plan. With TradeUp, Digital Discount, and an eligible trade-in. 2-year term required. In-store only.
Ongoing deals:
Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip until Nov 30, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.
Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.
Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo credit for 24 months.
Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.
Exclusive savings for students: Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
Get $20/mo off a Basic, totalSHARE, or VIP 35 voice and data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at full price.
Buy more, save more on cases, screen protectors, chargers, and/or MagSafe accessories. Buy 1 get 10% off, buy 2 get 15% off, or buy 3 get 25% off.
Ongoing deals:
Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!
Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).
Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)
New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!
infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless
Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.
Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
SaskTel on Friday launched its 5G network in Lloydminster and Meadow Lake, enhancing connectivity across Saskatchewan. As of now, SaskTel's 5G network is partially available in Lloydminster and fully operational throughout Meadow Lake. The crown corporation aims to complete the 5G deployment in Lloydminster by the end of 2023. "Over the next five years, SaskTel...
Independent internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy has voiced concerns over the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) recent interim wholesale internet decision made yesterday. The ruling mandates Bell and Telus to provide wholesale access to their fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec to smaller ISPs within six months. Although TekSavvy sees the decision as a...
In an in-depth analysis by Opensignal, Canada's position in the global 5G race has been highlighted as "struggling" due to a critical shortfall in mid-band spectrum allocation. Despite having some of the fastest 4G download speeds among OECD countries, Canada's transition to 5G is struggling due to insufficient spectrum bandwidth, says the report. Opensignal notes...