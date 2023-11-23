SkipTheDishes Reveals the Top Canadian Orders Made in 2023

As 2023 starts to come to an end, SkipTheDishes has revealed the top Canadian order trends of the year. Compiling data from each individual province as well as the country as a whole, we’re able to see what Canadians order the most.

2023 has certainly had some interesting trends, according to SkipTheDishes’ data. According to the company, the most expensive Canadian order of 2023 was placed in Quebec. The order came to $1,259.71. The top-ordered food item of the year was butter chicken.

“Releasing our annual ordering trends is one of our favourite times of the year,” says Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President of Communications & Government Relations at SkipTheDishes. “As a Canadian brand, we love digging deeper into the ordering habits of our communities across the country, and this year did not disappoint.”

Check out a breakdown of SkipTheDishes’ top Canadian orders in 2023.

Top 5 biggest orders in 2023

Quebec – $1,259.71 (55 sandwiches, seven orders of poutine, and three pizzas)

British Columbia -$1,060.50 (15 bottles of liquor)

Alberta – $921.61 (36 plates of chicken and two salads)

Ontario – $789.50 (70 tacos, 25 orders of chips, guac, salsa and horseradish cream)

Manitoba – $748 (10 caesar salads, 10 beef ribs, three pickerel, and three pasta dishes)

Top 10 Food Items Ordered Nationally

Butter Chicken Garlic Naan Miso soup Poutine Butter Naan California Roll Onion Rings Caesar Salad Chicken Wings Plain Naan

Top Food Items Ordered Nationally Across Notable Occasions

New Year’s Eve – Butter Chicken

Super Bowl – Chicken Wings

Valentine’s Day – California Roll

Canada Day – Butter Chicken

Thanksgiving – Samosa

Top 10 Grocery Items Ordered Nationally

Chips Pepsi Ice Cream Bananas Milk Bread Mystery Bag Eggs Candy Chip Dip

Most Pickles Ordered by Province

Ontario Alberta British Columbia Saskatchewan Manitoba

Most Bubble Tea Ordered by Province