Review: LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is Nostalgia Magic

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Lego nintendo nes 1

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System was launched a few years ago, a set that is a delightful nod to nostalgia, offering a unique way to relive your favourite Nintendo console, especially for those 80s kids who now have children of their own.

This set isn’t just a toy; it’s a portal back to the days of Super Mario Bros., with a design that meticulously mirrors the original console, controller, and Game Pak cartridge, complete with a retro-styled 1980s TV. LEGO let us go hands-on with this set that is designed for 18+, but we can confirm a LEGO-experienced elementary schooler will have no problems building this set, ahead of the holidays.

Lego nintendo nes 2

The attention to detail in this LEGO set is pretty awesome and will bring a smile to your face. You can insert the buildable Game Pak cartridge into the console, plug in the life-sized controller, and turn the handle on the TV to watch 8-bit Mario move across the screen. It’s a playful mix of modern LEGO innovation and classic Nintendo delight. The design is pretty realistic to the original and blowing into the cartridge is still optional.

While the set evokes memories, it’s also interactive. The brick-built NES is impressively realistic, featuring an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller complete with cable and plug. The TV, displaying a scrolling 8-bit Mario, adds an extra layer of fun.

Lego nintendo nes 3

You can scan an action brick with a LEGO Mario figure (sold separately but we had our own to test it) to make him react to on-screen enemies and obstacles, just like in the original Super Mario Bros. game. Pretty darn cool.

This 2,646-piece set is not just for kids but also appeals to adults, especially those who appreciate a creative challenge. It’s a great way to spend some quality family time. The set is one heckuva conversation starter in your home or office. I mean come on, this is the original NES we’re talking about. Check out the bags of LEGO pieces and the two instruction booklets as well, which on their own are pretty nice:

Nintendo lego packs

Here’s a close-up of the TV which even has knobs for changing the channel, video brightness and contrast knobs and more:

Lego nintendo nes 4

You turn a little knob on the right side and the scenes of Mario will scroll across the TV, with Mario jumping and completing a level:

Lego nintendo nes 8

Check out the back of the TV set, which even has a nod to sets from the 80s that supported the red and yellow inputs:

Lego nintendo nes 5

No batteries are required for this set. Pair it with the LEGO Mario figure from the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course for the full interactive experience. The instructions are clear and easy to follow (well, sometimes it could highlight brick locations better).

The set also includes an illustrated booklet about the creation of the Nintendo Entertainment System and classic NES games, adding a touch of history to this nostalgic journey. It’s a nice behind-the-scenes look at how this set was created.

Here’s our Mario on top (you just remove a panel piece) that will play music from the original game as you scroll through and finish the level:

Lego nintendo nes 7

Overall, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is a wonderful trip down memory lane, offering both a fun building experience and a chance to revisit cherished memories from the world of 8-bit gaming with your family. One of my favourite parts was the ‘easter egg’ scene on the side of the system, revealed when you remove a panel:

The LEGO NES set is not cheap though, priced at $349.99 CAD (includes free gift with purchase right now from LEGO.com) and shipping by December 14, 2023. The set’s popularity remains unchanged three years later (it’s back ordered, but Amazon.ca has it in stock for 99 cents less and with Prime shipping speeds). This is a set any NES lover will enjoy to add to their LEGO collection for the holidays.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Reviews

Review: Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go series has been my travel companion over the past year or so. The company’s Surface Laptop Go 3 is a moderate refresh of last year’s entry-level device. With the same design, weight, and overall feature set, don’t expect to find many nominal upgrades. The Surface Laptop Go 3, however, does offer...
Steve Vegvari
3 days ago

Review: Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft has been adapting and innovating in order to elevate the Surface lineup, offering a compelling high-end device. The Surface Laptop Studio series debuted in 2021 and acts as the closest mirror to Apple’s MacBook Pro. The new Surface Laptop Studio 2 debuted this summer and offers some tantalizing improvements. It also enforces the idea...
Steve Vegvari
3 weeks ago

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Review

Dyson, a brand synonymous with innovation, has once again pushed the boundaries with its latest offering - the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. As the name suggests, this air purifier is substantial in size, making it an ideal choice for larger rooms or open spaces. But does its performance justify the hefty price tag of $1,399.99...
Gary Ng
4 weeks ago