Apple Reveals Most Popular Podcasts of 2023 in Canada

As the year begins to come to a close, Apple is sharing the ‘Most Popular Podcasts of 2023’.

As clarified by Apple, the shows compiled are all “localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions.” From nowe until the end of the year, users can take a look at the 2023 charts available in the ‘Browse’ tab of the Podcast app. Additionally, all shows in the charts are available on iTunes on desktop.

This year’s 2023 charts include categories such as ‘Top Shows’, ‘Most Shared Episodes’, and ‘Top Subscriber Channels’.

On top of revealing the most popular podcasts, Apple is also sharing the ‘Shows We Love’ tab on the Podcasts app. Listeners in 15 markets can check out curated shows and episodic content that’s resonated with listeners.

Here are the most popular podcasts of 2023 in Canada.

Top Shows SmartLess Dateline NBC The Daily Huberman Lab Canadian True Crime On Purpose with Jay Shetty Crime Junkie Stuff You Should Know Spittin’ Chiclets The Mel Robbins Podcast

Top New Shows Scamanda Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonder Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman The Retrievals The Girl in the Blue Mustang Murder & Magnolias The Coldest Case in Laramie The Girlfriends Backstage at the Vinyl Cafe Murder in Apartment 12

Most Followed Shows Huberman Lab SmartLess The Mel Robbins Podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty Scamanda Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dateline Jordan B. Peterson Podcast Suspicion | The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman The Retrievals

Most Shared Shows Huberman Lab The Witch Trials of J.K Rowling Scamanda The Retrievals The Mel Robbins Podcast SmartLess The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonder Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman Sold a Story Suspicion | The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis Dreyfus

Most Shared Episodes Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health” SmartLess: “Wayne Gretzky” Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Julia Gets Wise with Jane Fonda” The Mel Robbins Podcast: “The ‘Let Them Theory’: A Life Changing Mindset Hack That 15 Million People Can’t Stop Talking About” The Daily: “The Online Search Wars Got Scary. Fast.” Sexe Oral: “La maturité affective avec Sarah Hamel” We Can Do Hard Things: “Why We Love the Way We Love: Attachment Styles with Dr. Becky Kennedy On Purpose with Jay Shetty: “Mel Robbins ON: Letting Go of Negative Thoughts & Redirecting Your Energy to Self Transformation” The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling: “Plotted In Darkness” The Retrievals: “The Patients”

Top Free Channels iHeartPodcasts The New York Times Barstool Sports Scicomm Media Curiouscast Audiochuck Dear Media Serial Productions Sportsnet Team Coco