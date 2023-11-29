Apple Reveals 2023 App Store Award Winners

Apple has revealed the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, honouring 14 outstanding apps and games. The company announced finalists earlier this month.

These selections, made by the App Store’s Editorial team, are recognized for their ability to provide meaningful experiences and inspire cultural change. The winners, hailing from around the globe, were chosen for their exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design from nearly 40 finalists.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement on late Wednesday. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

Check out the 2023 App Store Award winners below…

Apps:

iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc.

iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template.

Mac App of the Year: Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team.

Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, from MUBI, Inc.

Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.

Games:

iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail, from COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.

iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play, from Snapbreak Games.

Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P, from NEOWIZ.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, from Sunblink.

Cultural Impact Winners:

Pok Pok by Pok Pok

Proloquo by AssistiveWare

Too Good To Go by Too Good To Go

Unpacking by Humble Bundle

Finding Hannah by Fein Games GmbH

Apple’s App Store launched in 2008 and now hosts 1.8 million apps and has over 650 million visitors per week. Apple says the App Store facilitated “$1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2022.”