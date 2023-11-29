Apple Music Replay 2023 Is Now Available

‘Tis the ‘Apple Music Replay’ season once again. As the year begins to come to a close, Apple Music subscribers can now check out a curated list of their top artists, tracks, genres, and more.

Each year, Apple releases its Apple Music Replay as a neat interactive experience. Similar to Spotify’s year-end ‘Wrapped’, Apple Music Replay is a fun way to look back at your listening trends and share them with friends and on social media.

Find your Apple Music Replay here.

In addition, Apple Music released some interesting stats. Pulling to create its 2023 Year-End charts, Apple highlights the biggest artists and songs of the year across Apple Music and Shazam. Plus, for the first time, Apple Music announced the song subscribers sang along to the most using Apple Music Sing.

To virtually no surprise, Taylor Swift is crowned Apple Music’s ‘Artist of the Year’ for 2023. In the first 10 months of the year, Taylor Swift had 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. More Apple Music subscribers listened to Taylor Swift in 2023 than to any other artist in the world. This went on to set a new all-time record for the most listeners for any artist in a single year on Apple Music.

Apple went on to reveal that Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night‘ took the number one spot on the ‘Top Songs of 2023: Global‘. J-Pop duo YOASOBI led the charge for the top song played using Apple Music Sing. Their song Idol became the highest entry for a J-Pop song on the year-end ‘Top Songs’ chart, landing at number seven.

Finally, Apple revealed that SZA’s SOS was the second biggest album of the year. Kill Bill topped the ‘Top 100 2023: Most-Read Lyrics‘. Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado had the first Música Mexicana track ever to reach the top three for the ‘Global Daily Top 100’ with ‘Ella Baila Sola‘.

For more information, check out the entire Year-End Charts on Apple Music.