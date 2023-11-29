New on PlayStation Plus: December 2023 Free Games

Sony has announced the latest lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members, set to be available from December 5, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The selection for December includes a trio of games: “Lego 2K Drive,” “Powerwash Simulator,” and “Sable”.

Lego 2K Drive | PS4, PS5

Set in the expansive open-world of Bricklandia, “Lego 2K Drive” invites players to race and build in a Lego-themed universe.

Features include racing across various terrains, a story mode, and the ability to play with friends online in crossplay-enabled modes.

Players can engage in mini-games, side missions, and compete for the Sky Trophy.

Powerwash Simulator | PS4, PS5

“Powerwash Simulator” offers a stress-relieving cleaning experience where players use high-pressure washers to clean various objects and locations.

The game allows for upgrades to equipment and features a co-op mode for playing with friends online.

Set in the town of Muckingham, players can enjoy a satisfying and efficient cleaning process.

Sable | PS5

“Sable” is an exploration game where players guide the character Sable through her rite of passage across deserts and landscapes filled with ancient wonders.

The game features a unique art style and an original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast.

Players can explore the world on a hoverbike, uncover mysteries, and discover Sable’s true identity.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members are reminded to download November’s Monthly Games, including “Mafia II: Definitive Edition,” “Dragon Ball: The Breakers,” and “Aliens Fireteam Elite,” by December 4 if they haven’t already.

Stock of PlayStation 5 consoles are plentiful right now compared to last year, and also on sale: the PS5 Marvel Spider-Man 2 Bundle is on sale on Amazon.ca right now for $80 off.