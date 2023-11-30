Amazon Eero Pro Deal Gives 57% Off for Prime Members

Starting from November 28, 2023, to December 10, 2023, Amazon.ca is offering a significant 57% discount on select eero Pro products.

This limited-time promotion is accessible to customers using the special code EEROPRO at checkout. The offer applies to a range of eero Pro 1-pack and 3-packs. You can see the discount applied below for 3 eero Pros (2nd gen), for Prime members:

Here’s the discount pricing below on Amazon.ca:

Decent savings if you’ve been eyeing these second-generation eero Pro units or want to add more to your home.

