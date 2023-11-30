You Can Now Download iOS/iPadOS 17.1.2 and macOS 14.1.2

Apple has released three updates on Thursday, with iOS and iPadOS 17.1.2 now available, along with macOS 14.1.2.

According to Apple, “this update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

You can download these latest updates for iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Let us know how these updates work out for your iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.

iOS 17.1.2 (Build 21B101) direct downloads are below: