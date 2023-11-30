Eve Play Pre-Orders in Canada Launch: AirPlay Hi-Fi Audio

The Eve Play brings an audio streaming interface designed to revitalize traditional Hi-Fi systems and is now open for pre-orders in Canada on Amazon.ca.

This advanced device allows users to stream music to existing amplifiers, powered speakers, or soundbars via Apple AirPlay, transforming conventional audio components into smart, multi-room capable systems.

This is an official Apple-certified Works with AirPlay and Works with Apple Home product, so you should have no doubts about its compatibility and security, emphasized a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Eve Play stands out with its synchronous multi-room playback feature, Audio Sync. This allows the device to play in unison with other AirPlay devices, ensuring no speaker delay for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, it boasts a powerful digital-to-analog converter from Texas Instruments, delivering a high-end audiophile sound experience with a 112 dB signal-to-noise ratio.

Flexibility is a key aspect of the Eve Play, offering both analog and digital connectivity. Users can connect their Hi-Fi components using the included RCA cable, or opt for digital connections via optical and coaxial ports. Moreover, the device includes an integrated Ethernet port, ensuring highly stable streaming quality.

The Eve Play’s commitment to quality and design excellence is evident in its Red Dot Design Award win in 2023, reflecting a blend of contemporary sound capabilities and timeless aesthetics. The device is compatible with iPhones and iPads running the latest version of iOS and iPadOS and can connect to Wi-Fi networks or directly via Ethernet.

Technical specifications of the Eve Play include a variety of outputs such as coaxial-digital, optical-digital, and RCA analog. Its dimensions are 4.96 x 5.17 x 1.01 inches, making it a compact addition to any Hi-Fi setup.

Click here to pre-order the Eve Play on Amazon—it launches on December 5, 2023.