Rogers Acquires 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum Nationwide

Rogers has announced a significant expansion of its 5G network in Canada through the acquisition of 3800 MHz spectrum.

The company said on Thursday it invested $475 million in the federal government’s third 5G spectrum auction, securing 40.5 MHz of 3800 MHz spectrum at a rate of $0.32 cents per MHz/POP across 172 regions.

This move cements Rogers’ position as the operator of Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, it says.

“As Canada’s only national network operator, we went into the auction with a clear plan to secure even more nationwide 5G spectrum so we could continue to bring Canadians across the entire nation the best 5G network in the country,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers, in a statement.

“5G spectrum is about investing in Canada’s future, and we’ve invested significant dollars in each auction to build an unmatched 5G network with a powerful combination of coverage, quality and reliability. There is a reason more Canadians continue to choose Rogers than any other carrier,” said Staffieri.

The newly acquired 3800 MHz spectrum complements Rogers’ existing 3500 MHz 5G spectrum, enhancing the network’s capabilities in urban, rural, and Indigenous communities nationwide.

The combination of 3800 MHz and 3500 MHz mid-band spectrum frequencies is crucial for providing high-speed and high-capacity coverage. Additionally, the 600 MHz low-band 5G spectrum allows for long-distance wireless data transmission and penetration through dense urban structures, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage in various environments.

Rogers says this expansion will bolster consumer and business connectivity, supporting enterprise mobility, virtual private networks, and 5G Wireless Home Internet services, especially in rural and remote areas.