Tesla Unveils Cybertruck Specs, Pricing at Giga Texas Event

Tesla has unveiled its much-anticipated Cybertruck during a special event held at Giga Texas in Austin on Thursday.

The reveal included a dynamic promotional video and a dramatic entrance by CEO Elon Musk, who arrived on stage in the bed of the Cybertruck, reports Tesla North.

Echoing the sentiments of Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs, Musk emphasized the rarity and innovation of the Cybertruck, pointing out only once in a while is there a transformative product, similar to the original iPhone presentation in 2007.

“We have a car here that experts said was impossible, that would never be made,” Musk stated, underscoring the uniqueness of the vehicle.

Highlighting its capabilities, Musk described the Cybertruck as having “more utility than a truck and faster than a sports car,” all in one package. The vehicle boasts a custom-designed alloy unique to Tesla, offering high strength without corrosion and exceptional torsional stiffness, surpassing even the McLaren P1.

The Cybertruck’s durability is further enhanced by its rock-proof glass, contributing to a remarkably quiet interior. Musk also noted the vehicle’s low center of gravity, which prevents it from rolling over.

Key specifications of the Tesla Cybertruck include:

Towing Capacity: Capable of towing up to 11,000 lbs.

Payload Capacity: Handles payloads up to 2,500 lbs.

Bed Dimensions: Features a 6ft long, 4ft wide bed that can transport 8×4 sheets of plywood.

Storage Space: Offers a front trunk, 67 cubic feet of lockable storage, additional space under the vault bed cover, and an extra 54 cubic feet with folded rear seats.

Truck Pull Performance: Demonstrated its strength by pulling a 40,000 lb sled for 317 feet, surpassing competitors like Rivian R1T, F-150 Lightning, and F-350 diesel.

Aerodynamics: Maintains a drag coefficient of .335.

Tires and Clearance: Equipped with 35” all-terrain tires and boasts 12″ of travel and 17” of true ground clearance.

Suspension and Steering: Features a four-corner adaptive air suspension, rear torque vectoring, locking differentials, steer-by-wire, and four-wheel-steering that dynamically adjusts according to speed.

Connectivity and Control: Includes Ethernet communications and distributed controllers.

Acceleration: Achieves 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds, outperforming a Porsche 911.

Supercharging: Gains 136 miles with just 15 minutes of charging.

Power Outlets: Integrated 120v and 240v outlets in both bed and cabin, with up to 11.5kW output to power homes directly.

Touchscreens: Comes with an 18.5-inch main touchscreen and a 9.4-inch rear screen, both featuring a new interface.

Sound System: Includes 15 speakers, 2 dedicated subwoofers, and distributed amps.

Charging Options: Provides wireless charging, 65W USB-C, and 120v/240v outlets.

Safety Features: Equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode.

Roof Design: Features an all-glass roof, enhancing aesthetics and visibility.

In a remarkable finale to the event, Musk personally assisted new owners as they took possession of their Cybertrucks, indicating a significant number of deliveries.

“As you can see we’ve got quite a few to deliver here,” Musk commented, showcasing Tesla’s readiness to meet customer demand. The unveiling of the Cybertruck marks a new chapter in electric vehicle innovation, cementing Tesla’s position at the forefront of the automotive industry.

Beats a Porsche 911 while towing a 911

pic.twitter.com/4YdS1tKQse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2023

Check out full Cybertruck USA pricing below in USD. No Canadian pricing is offered as the Tesla website’s page for Cybertruck only notes the $150 CAD reservation price.

Rear-Wheel Drive Cybertruck

Estimated Price: $60,990 (roughly $82,775 CAD)

Availability: 2025

Estimated Range: 250 miles (402 km)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds

All-Wheel Drive Cybertruck

Estimated Price: $79,990 (roughly $108,536 CAD)

Delivery: 2024

Estimated Range: 340 miles (547 km)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds

Top Speed: 112 mph

Horsepower: 600

Torque: 7,435 lb-ft

Towing Capacity: 11,000 lbs

Cyberbeast

Estimated Price: $99,990 (roughly $135,673 CAD)

Delivery: 2024

Estimated Range: 320 miles (515 km)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds (with rollout subtracted)

Top Speed: 130 mph

Horsepower: 845

Torque: 10,296 lb-ft

Towing Capacity: 11,000 lbs

Additional Details