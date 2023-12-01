Apple Debuts iPhone 15 Ad Called ‘Album Cover’ [VIDEO]

Apple has showcased the advanced camera capabilities of the iPhone 15 in a new ad called ‘Album Cover’.

“On iPhone 15 you can turn your photos into portraits after you take the shot. And for even more control, you can shift the focus between subjects,” says Apple in the ad at just under 2 minutes in length. We see some bandmates trying to decide who should be in focus for their album cover. It’s not the best ad we’ve seen from Apple.

Check it out below: