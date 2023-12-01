Apple Supporting World AIDS Day by Donating Proceeds to the Global Fund

Apple is once again hosting a promotion to support the Global Fund as it seeks to fight HIV and AIDS. From today until December 4th, 2023, the company will donate all proceeds from in-app purchases in three popular games.

This year, the App Store will donate all proceeds from select, exclusive in-app purchases in Monopoly Go!, Gardenscapes, and EA Sports FC Mobile. In-app purchases include avatars, shields and star soccer players.

On top of that, from now until December 8th, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on the Apple website, through the App Store app, or at Apple Store retail locations. In-store display will be shown to mark the occasion.

Apple supports a wide variety of (PRODUCT)RED products. This includes the special edition Apple Watch Series 9. Available with a (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case with a (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band, this special edition features a new Palette and Solar Analog watch faces will also be available in red, celebrating World AIDS Day.

Additionally, Apple offers iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE in (PRODUCT)RED. Plus, there are many accessories, including the Silicone Case with MagSafe for the entire iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 lineups.

Over the last 17 years, Apple has supported the Global Fund. Since 2006, the Global Fund has used 100 percent of Apple’s contribution to funding HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Finally, Apple is offering educational tools across its services to learn more about HIV/AIDS. On Apple Podcasts, users can hear real-life stories from activists, artists and everyday people. Apple Music offers a curated selection of music from across Africa.