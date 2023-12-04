How to Set Up ExpressVPN on Apple TV: Watch US Netflix in Canada

Last week, ExpressVPN launched their app for Apple TV in beta, but as of today, it’s now widely available for all.

What does this mean? You can download the ExpressVPN app right on your Apple TV, sign in, then connect to any country that you wish and view content that’s normally geo-restricted.

In our case, after changing our location to the USA, we were able to view U.S. Netflix in Canada right on our TV.

How to set up ExpressVPN for Apple TV? It’s easy. First, just download ExpressVPN and it should install on your Apple TV if you have cloud settings enabled for apps to be automatically installed across your Apple devices. If that doesn’t work, just search the App Store on your Apple TV for ExpressVPN.

Sign in to ExpressVPN, then ‘Allow’ the app to add to your VPN Configurations:

Next, you can then select from the locations list of which VPN server you want to join from around the world:

You can see VPN locations based on ‘recommended’, or locations across Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Middle East and Africa:

After connecting to a VPN server in the USA, loading our Canadian Netflix account brought up U.S. content. Look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie showing below, which doesn’t show on Netflix Canada right now. It streamed just fine on our Apple TV 4K:

Why install ExpressVPN on Apple TV? The native app allows you to view content from outside of Canada with ease and in the highest video and audio quality as supported by your TV and audio system. There are servers available in 105 countries.

You can also set up various Apple IDs on your Apple TV that are dedicated to a specific country. Then, all you need to do is one tap and switch between your Apple IDs associated with various country profiles. This will allow you to view and download apps outside of the Canadian App Store (such as 9Now in Australia), and then view content from that country with ExpressVPN enabled (thanks Maiku!).

