Twelve South ButterFly: 2-in-1 Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

twelve south butterfly

Twelve South has debuted ButterFly, what it is calling the world’s smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger, designed specifically for Apple products.

This ultra-compact charger, comparable in size to an AirPods Pro Case, is tailored for travelers, featuring a durable aluminum shell that neatly unfolds to reveal a MagSafe charger for iPhones and a magnetic fast charger for Apple Watches.

Butterfly twelvesouth jpg

Beyond its charging capabilities, ButterFly transforms into a display stand, supporting StandBy mode for iPhones and Nightstand mode for Apple Watches. The device comes with a 20W Power Adapter and includes four international plug adapters, ensuring users can stay charged anywhere globally.

The design of ButterFly emphasizes portability and convenience. When folded, it occupies minimal space, making it an ideal companion for any journey, easily fitting into a backpack, purse, briefcase, or carry-on. Unfolded, it features a vegan leather band that secures the magnetic chargers, requiring only one cable to charge both an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously. Pretty clever and compact indeed.

butterfly twelvesouth open

ButterFly doubles as a hands-free viewing stand, perfect for video meetings, streaming, or FaceTiming while on the move. The magnetic Watch Charging disc is adjustable, allowing the Apple Watch to be charged either flat or upright in Nightstand Mode. When charging Apple Watch alone, ButterFly can be folded into a sleek pedestal.

In addition to iPhones and Apple Watches, ButterFly can also charge wireless AirPods cases. Check out the video below:

YouTube video

Twelve South ButterFly is available from Apple.ca for $169.95 CAD and delivers as soon as this week.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iOS 17.2 Final Download and More are Around the Corner

Apple has made available iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate versions and more for developers. This signals a final release for regular users will be soon made available, likely in the next week or so. Check out what’s available now for developers to download and test: Xcode 15.1 Release Candidate (15C65) iOS 17.2 Release...
Gary Ng
47 mins ago