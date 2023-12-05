Twelve South ButterFly: 2-in-1 Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch

Twelve South has debuted ButterFly, what it is calling the world’s smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger, designed specifically for Apple products.

This ultra-compact charger, comparable in size to an AirPods Pro Case, is tailored for travelers, featuring a durable aluminum shell that neatly unfolds to reveal a MagSafe charger for iPhones and a magnetic fast charger for Apple Watches.

Beyond its charging capabilities, ButterFly transforms into a display stand, supporting StandBy mode for iPhones and Nightstand mode for Apple Watches. The device comes with a 20W Power Adapter and includes four international plug adapters, ensuring users can stay charged anywhere globally.

The design of ButterFly emphasizes portability and convenience. When folded, it occupies minimal space, making it an ideal companion for any journey, easily fitting into a backpack, purse, briefcase, or carry-on. Unfolded, it features a vegan leather band that secures the magnetic chargers, requiring only one cable to charge both an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously. Pretty clever and compact indeed.

ButterFly doubles as a hands-free viewing stand, perfect for video meetings, streaming, or FaceTiming while on the move. The magnetic Watch Charging disc is adjustable, allowing the Apple Watch to be charged either flat or upright in Nightstand Mode. When charging Apple Watch alone, ButterFly can be folded into a sleek pedestal.

In addition to iPhones and Apple Watches, ButterFly can also charge wireless AirPods cases. Check out the video below:

Twelve South ButterFly is available from Apple.ca for $169.95 CAD and delivers as soon as this week.