Meta Unveils New AI Features Across its Apps

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, has announced over 20 new AI-driven features to enhance user experiences. This move marks a substantial evolution in how AI is integrated across Meta’s suite of applications.

The news comes on the same day Google unveiled its new Gemini AI model for Bard.

In messaging, Meta AI now provides more detailed responses and accurate summaries of search results, making interactions more helpful and efficient. Users can access Meta AI by starting a new message and selecting “Create an AI chat” or by typing “@MetaAI” in a group chat. The AI can also be activated by saying “Hey Meta” while wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Also new is invisible watermarking in the new ‘imagine with Meta AI’ experience. This aims to increase the transparency and traceability of AI-generated images, addressing concerns about the authenticity of AI-created content. AI-generated images are so realistic that it’s hard to tell what’s real nowadays, but this watermark will change that when it comes to Meta’s AI image tool.

Meta AI is also being used to suggest AI-generated post comments and chat topics in groups, enhance product copy in Shops, and improve search results on Facebook and Instagram.

The ‘imagine with Meta AI’ image feature will now enable friends to modify the initial AI-generated image with simple text prompts, bringing more creative interaction.

Meta AI is also making strides in content discovery through the integration of Reels in AI chats. This feature is particularly useful for users seeking visual content, such as planning a trip and wanting to view Reels of potential destinations.

On Facebook, AI is being explored to assist users in creating personalized greetings, editing Feed posts, drafting introductions for Facebook Dating profiles, and setting up new Groups. Additionally, AI is being tested to convert images from landscape to portrait orientation for easier sharing in Stories, surface relevant information in Groups, and suggest topics for new chats.

For creators, Meta is testing AI tools to provide suggested replies in DMs, enabling quicker and more efficient audience engagement. This feature drafts relevant replies based on the tone and content of the messages.

The ‘imagine with Meta AI’ feature is now accessible outside of chats at imagine.meta.com in the US and is not in Canada yet (you can access it using a VPN service). Images are created using technology from Emu, Meta’s image foundation model. You’ll see a watermark that says ‘Imagined with AI’ in the bottom left corner.

Meta is also improving its other AIs based on user feedback. Search functionality is coming to more AIs, and a new feature for select AIs adds long-term memory, allowing for ongoing conversations. Users can clear their chat history with AIs at any time.

“Finally, we continue to listen to people’s feedback based on their experiences with our AIs, including Meta AI. We’re still just scratching the surface of what AI can do. Stay tuned for more updates in the new year,” concluded Meta.

The entire world is being taken over by the fast-pace development of AI tools. We won’t need our brains anymore when our Skynet overlords take control.