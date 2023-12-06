Minister Calls for Regulation of Meta Following News Ban Loophole

In response to reports that users have found loopholes to share news on Facebook and Instagram despite the company’s news ban, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has called for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to regulate Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The Online News Act, which requires tech giants to compensate news publishers for shared content, prompted Meta to implement a news blackout on its platforms in Canada earlier this year.

However, reports indicate that users have discovered ways to circumvent the ban by accessing news through web browsers and sharing news links through direct messages, screenshots, and shortened URLs on Instagram stories.

Minister St-Onge highlighted Google’s recent $100 million deal with Ottawa, emphasizing the need for similar action against Meta. She said the CRTC should absolutely regulate Meta, and she is eager to see their response once the final regulations come into effect on December 19. When asked if the CRTC should look into the matter, she responded to journalists, “oh absolutely”, reports The Canadian Press.

This development raises concerns about the effectiveness of the Online News Act and the potential for users of Meta’s apps to exploit loopholes to avoid compliance. The CRTC’s response and potential regulatory actions against Meta are highly anticipated as the feds seek to ensure fair compensation for news publishers in the digital age. In reality, links shared on social media can drive up page views for news websites, resulting in more ad revenue.

It remains to be seen how the CRTC will address this issue. However, Minister St-Onge’s call for regulation signals a potential shift in the relationship between the government and Meta, with significant implications for the future of news distribution in Canada.