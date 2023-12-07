Apple, Google Confirm Providing Push Notification Data to Law Enforcement

Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Apple and Google have confirmed that they have been providing push notification data to governments, following a letter from Senator Ron Wyden that exposed this practice, MacRumors is reporting.

Unlock

Push notifications create a token that links user devices to their account information, potentially allowing governments to track individuals.

Apple’s updated Legal Process Guidelines now state that the Apple ID associated with a push notification token can be obtained with legal process. This confirms reports that governments have been using notification data for user surveillance.

From Apple’s website:

“When users allow an application they have installed to receive push notifications, an Apple Push Notification Service (APNs) token is generated and registered to that developer and device. Some apps may have multiple APNs tokens for one account on one device to differentiate between messages and multi-media.

The Apple ID associated with a registered APNs token may be obtained with a subpoena or greater legal process.”

Reuters has previously confirmed that both U.S. and foreign governments have requested push notification data from Apple and Google.

This data has been used to link anonymous users of messaging apps to their accounts.

Iphone privacy

The Washington Post also found court documents related to federal requests for push notification data, including nine related to the January 6th Capitol riot investigation.

This revelation raises concerns about user privacy and the potential for misuse of push notification data by governments. Senator Wyden called for greater transparency and accountability in how this data is collected and used.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Atlas VPN Launches Apple TV App

Atlas VPN has introduced a new VPN app for Apple TV (like other VPN companies such as ExpressVPN), designed to offer users a more private and secure content viewing experience. The app features 4K speed-optimized VPN servers, ensuring no data caps or slowdowns, and facilitates quick location and IP changes. It also boasts advanced traffic...
IIC Deals
25 mins ago

Pluto TV Hits 1-Year Anniversary in Canada, Adds New Content

Paramount Global’s Pluto TV has celebrated its first anniversary in Canada, establishing itself as the country's largest free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform it says, citing the latest Numeris VAM Data. The service has achieved over 1 billion total viewing minutes (TVMs) monthly. Since its Canadian launch, Pluto TV has expanded its content library, adding...
John Quintet
40 mins ago