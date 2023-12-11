SkipTheDishes Debuts iMessage Extension for Sending Gift Cards

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

SkipTheDishes has announced the launch of its iMessage extension to allow for quick and easy sending of gift cards.

This new feature allows customers to purchase and send gift cards directly through Apple’s iMessage. The integration streamlines the process of buying and delivering gift cards, making it an ideal option for holiday gifting, said the company in an email to iPhone in Canada.

To access this feature, consumers simply open a conversation in iMessage, tap the + icon, and select the ‘Skip Gift Cards’ iMessage extension. From there, they can browse a variety of gift card options, including those for holidays and birthdays.

After selecting a gift card and preferred amount, customers can complete the purchase using Apple Pay or another preferred payment method. The gift card can then be instantly sent to a recipient via iMessage.

Check out our screenshot below:

To utilize this new functionality, you’ll need the latest version of the SkiptheDishes app to support this iMessage extension. Apple debuted iMessage extensions many years ago, allowing developers to easily send gift cards and more. Starbucks had this feature back in 2017.

