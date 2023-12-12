Apple’s Journal App Looks Like Mine, Says Momently Developer

With the release of iOS 17.2 and more yesterday, Apple finally released its Journal app, essentially the company’s take on a daily journaling app.

The Journal app sports a clean design and is very easy to use. As for its simplistic design, the developer of Momently, shared a screenshot with iPhone in Canada noting how Apple’s Journal app looks quite similar to his app, down to the thumbnail layout and colour scheme.

Bert Timmermans is based in Tokyo, Japan, and launched his journalling app Momently back in April 2022. The app allows for direct import from other popular apps such as Day One and My Journey, including the likes of Instagram. Momently was featured as the App of the Day in the Japanese App Store shortly after its launch and now supports iPad.

“I think the similarities are interesting to highlight,” said Timmermans in an email to iPhone in Canada. “I’m not sure this was intentional or just a coincidence,” he added, referring to the similar home screen design of Apple’s Journal app.

Taking a look at the image above comparing Momently to the Journal app, the similarities are definitely striking. What do you think? Was Apple ‘inspired’ by Momently or is this just a coincidence?