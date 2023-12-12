Apple’s Journal App Looks Like Mine, Says Momently Developer

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Momently vs journal iic

With the release of iOS 17.2 and more yesterday, Apple finally released its Journal app, essentially the company’s take on a daily journaling app.

The Journal app sports a clean design and is very easy to use. As for its simplistic design, the developer of Momently, shared a screenshot with iPhone in Canada noting how Apple’s Journal app looks quite similar to his app, down to the thumbnail layout and colour scheme.

Bert Timmermans is based in Tokyo, Japan, and launched his journalling app Momently back in April 2022. The app allows for direct import from other popular apps such as Day One and My Journey, including the likes of Instagram. Momently was featured as the App of the Day in the Japanese App Store shortly after its launch and now supports iPad.

“I think the similarities are interesting to highlight,” said Timmermans in an email to iPhone in Canada. “I’m not sure this was intentional or just a coincidence,” he added, referring to the similar home screen design of Apple’s Journal app.

Taking a look at the image above comparing Momently to the Journal app, the similarities are definitely striking. What do you think? Was Apple ‘inspired’ by Momently or is this just a coincidence?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Reveals the Most Popular Apps and Games of 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, Apple is celebrating the year's most popular apps and games, revealing year-end charts that cater to users in over 35 countries and regions. These charts, now accessible on the App Store’s Today tab, showcase the top free and paid apps and games, alongside the leading titles from Apple Arcade....
John Quintet
38 mins ago

Apple Proposes Opening Apple Pay Tech to EU Rivals: Report

Apple has proposed allowing competitors access to its Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, used in mobile wallets like Apple Pay, according to three sources familiar with the matter, reports Reuters. This move could potentially settle ongoing European Union antitrust charges and avoid a significant fine. Last year, the EU's competition watchdog accused Apple of restricting competitors'...
John Quintet
54 mins ago