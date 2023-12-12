Apple Reveals the Most Popular Apps and Games of 2023
As 2023 draws to a close, Apple is celebrating the year’s most popular apps and games, revealing year-end charts that cater to users in over 35 countries and regions. These charts, now accessible on the App Store’s Today tab, showcase the top free and paid apps and games, alongside the leading titles from Apple Arcade.
The 2023 charts are part of Apple’s effort to highlight the best digital offerings of the year. In addition to these charts, users can explore the 2023 App Store Award winners. These winners, chosen by the App Store Editorial team, “for their ability to provide users with meaningful experiences and inspire cultural change.” Sounds special.
The App Store serves over 650 million weekly visitors had has curated content from its team of global editors. The Today, Apps, and Games tabs on the App Store are popular daily destinations for users bringing many eyeballs to the hard work of developers.
Below are the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in the U.S. on the App Store (there wasn’t a localized list for Canada but you get the picture):
Top Free iPhone Apps
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- CapCut – Video Editor
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Threads, an Instagram app
- TikTok
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Gmail – Email by Google
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- The Wonder Weeks
- 75 Hard
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Goblin Tools
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- SkyView
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
Top Free iPhone Games
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Royal Match
- SubwaySurfers
- Gardenscapes
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Block Blast!
- Makeover Studio: Makeup Games
- Parking Jam 3D
- Survivor!.io
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- MONOPOLY
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Plague Inc.
- Red’s First Flight
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Top Free iPad Apps
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Google Chrome
- Disney+
- Goodnotes 6
- TikTok
- Amazon Prime Video
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- Shadowrocket
- Nomad Sculpt
- forScore
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Endless Paper
- ToonSquid
Top Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- SubwaySurfers
- Royal Match
- Among Us!
- Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games
- Stumble Guys
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Bridge Race
- Gardenscapes
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Stardew Valley
- MONOPOLY
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Red’s First Flight
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- Plague Inc.
- Garten of Banban 2
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Bloons TD 6+
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Warped Kart Racers
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Snake.io+
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
You can click here to check out the top apps and games picked by Apple in 2023.