Apple Reveals the Most Popular Apps and Games of 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, Apple is celebrating the year’s most popular apps and games, revealing year-end charts that cater to users in over 35 countries and regions. These charts, now accessible on the App Store’s Today tab, showcase the top free and paid apps and games, alongside the leading titles from Apple Arcade.

The 2023 charts are part of Apple’s effort to highlight the best digital offerings of the year. In addition to these charts, users can explore the 2023 App Store Award winners. These winners, chosen by the App Store Editorial team, “for their ability to provide users with meaningful experiences and inspire cultural change.” Sounds special.

The App Store serves over 650 million weekly visitors had has curated content from its team of global editors. The Today, Apps, and Games tabs on the App Store are popular daily destinations for users bringing many eyeballs to the hard work of developers.

Below are the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in the U.S. on the App Store (there wasn’t a localized list for Canada but you get the picture):