Apple Arcade December 2023 Update Adds Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and More

Apple Arcade has added a catalogue of new titles to its library. On top of that, subscribers can check out a number of updates to existing titles.

Each month, Apple Arcade adds new and exciting titles to its $8.99 monthly subscription service. Subscribers are given unlimited and ad-free to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This month, players can jump into Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team and more.

Here are your Apple Arcade arrivals for December 2023:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (Gameloft)

Hailing from Gameloft Montreal is Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition. Players can explore a world magical world inhabited by fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters. Help characters like WALL•E, Belle, Goofy, Scar, and more complete tasks. Build and restore your picture-perfect version of Dreamlight Valley from the Forgetting. Apple Arcade’s Arcade Edition includes the Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift In Time expansion pass.

Sonic Dream Team (SEGA)

Sega’s continued support of Apple Arcade brings Sonic Dream Team to the service. Players can take on this riveting 3D action platformer as players attempt to thwart the plans of the evil Doctor Eggman. Sonic and his friends travel to new dreamscapes to rescue their friends and stop Eggman. The game includes six playable characters, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge. Each one features their own unique abilities.

Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment)

Puzzle & Dragons Story introduces players to a brand new entry in the popular puzzle RPG series. Players take on a new epic fantasy adventure, where they must complete match-three puzzles. Along the way, they’ll recruit allies to improve their teams and complete numerous dungeons. Keeping in line with the genre, match three orbs in order to gain a winning advantage. By erasing orbs, players can command allies to attack enemy creatures.

Turmoil+ (Gamious)

Turmoil+ is inspired by a tongue-in-cheek take on the 19th-century oil rush in North America. Players take on the role of aspiring oil entrepreneurs. They’ll be tasked to strategically lease land, drill for oil, maximize profits and complete business deals. Meet a town full of colourful characters and discover dozens of upgrades, and procedurally generated levels along the way.

