Microsoft Surface Pro 8 on Sale for 33% Off, Save $367

4 seconds ago

Microsoft surface amazon

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is currently on sale on Amazon Canada with a pretty notable discount. Originally priced at $1,119.95, this high-performance tablet is now on sale for $752.85, offering 33% savings.

Released in 2021, the Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch touchscreen and has a built-in kickstand and compatibility with a detachable keyboard (not included here). The device runs Windows 11 Home for both personal and professional use.

This was the first Surface Pro model built on the Intel Evo platform, it has exceptional performance, graphics, and battery life, all within a sleek, lightweight design. The Surface Pro 8 is equipped with 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

Other notable specifications include the 802.11ax wireless standard, while it weighs 1.9 kilograms, measures 23.01 x 31.04 x 5 cm and comes in an elegant Platinum colour. It also features a 10 MP rear webcam.

The Surface Pro 8 is compatible with the rechargeable Slim Pen 2, offering a natural pen-on-paper experience. This feature, along with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard.

Click here to jump on the Surface Pro 8 sale while it’s still available on Amazon.ca–this is the lowest price ever on the site.

