Rogers Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

The biggest cellphone deals during Boxing Day will be from incumbent flanker brands Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus, as they do battle with Public Mobile and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile.

Rogers and other wireless carriers have announced a range of deals for Boxing Week 2023 , offering significant savings on mobile and internet plans, devices, and more. Check out the offers Rogers is pushing on their website below for Boxing Day 2023:

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Sells Cogeco Stake Valued at $829 Million Rogers announced on Monday afternoon it has sold the entirety of its Cogeco investment to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, an institutional investor based in Quebec City. The private transaction, valued at $829 million, was announced on December 11, and is part of Rogers' strategy to aggressively reduce its debt leverage ratio, said...

Fido, Virgin, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/30GB Plan Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its flagship holiday promo plan, which first began as a $39/month offering with 25GB data last week. Days later, Public Mobile dropped the price to $34/month, a $5 price drop. Now, this plan at $34 has increased data at 30GB, up from 25GB, now matching what Freedom Mobile has...