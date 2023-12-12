Rogers Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

Rogers and other wireless carriers have announced a range of deals for Boxing Week 2023, offering significant savings on mobile and internet plans, devices, and more. Check out the offers Rogers is pushing on their website below for Boxing Day 2023:
Mobile and Internet Plans:
5G mobile plans starting at $50/month after Automatic Payments Discount, new activations, and device upgrades only.
Ignite Internet plans from $65/month on a 24-month term, $100/month thereafter.
Device Offers:
iPhone 15 128 GB for $12.55/month with iPhone 13 trade-in with Upfront Edge and financing.
Google Pixel 8 for $0/month with Upfront Edge and financing.
Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0/month with eligible trade-in on select plans.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $0/month when paired with 5G mobile and Ignite internet plans.
Additional Offers:
Apple TV+ for 3 months free with any Ignite TV Bundle.
Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network plans starting at $50/month.
5G Home Internet from $50/month with a 5G mobile plan.
iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments with the Rogers credit card.
$300 credit towards select Android devices with any device trade-in.
Bundle internet and mobile services to save $1,560 over 24 months.
The biggest cellphone deals during Boxing Day will be from incumbent flanker brands Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus, as they do battle with Public Mobile and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile.
Rogers announced on Monday afternoon it has sold the entirety of its Cogeco investment to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, an institutional investor based in Quebec City. The private transaction, valued at $829 million, was announced on December 11, and is part of Rogers' strategy to aggressively reduce its debt leverage ratio, said...
Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its flagship holiday promo plan, which first began as a $39/month offering with 25GB data last week. Days later, Public Mobile dropped the price to $34/month, a $5 price drop. Now, this plan at $34 has increased data at 30GB, up from 25GB, now matching what Freedom Mobile has...
Rogers is reportedly planning a significant shift in its sports broadcasting strategy to land two-way MLB star Shohei Ohtani for the Toronto Blue Jays. As the company's whopping 12-year, $5.2 billion deal with the NHL nears its end, Rogers is apparently setting its sights on baseball superstar Ohtani. This move is part of a broader...