Uber and Bumble Partner in Canada, Offering 15% Off Comfort Rides

Uber and Bumble have entered a partnership in Canada for the holidays. The ride-hailing app is offering 15% off select rides and a trial for the dating app.

Announced by Uber Canada, starting on December 11th, Uber riders can get 15 percent off their Uber Comfort in order to meet their Bumble match. In addition, the company is offering Uber One members access to a seven-day free trial of Bumble Premium.

Uber Canada humorously jokes that the 15 percent savings on rides can be used on their Bumble dates. “And do you know what 15% off your Uber means? It means 15% more money to spoil your date (and yourself!) of course,” the company says.

For both Uber and Bumble, there are terms in place in order to reap the benefits of this promotion. For instance, the Uber Comfort promo does not apply to surcharges,  government fee-related charges, tolls, tips, or taxes. For Bumble Premium, users must be at least 18 years of age and legally permitted to use the app.

This offer is available to Canadians until January 11th, 2024 and expires at 11:55 PM local time or if the code redemption limit is reached (whichever comes first).

