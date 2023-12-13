Apple Mandates Judges’ Consent for Push Notification Data Access

Apple has quietly updated its privacy policy, now necessitating a judge’s order to disclose users’ push notification information to law enforcement, Reuters is reporting.

The change brings Apple’s approach in line with Google’s policy, elevating the hurdle for officials seeking app data.

Updated Policy and Its Implications

The revised policy, recently spotted in Apple’s law enforcement guidelines, strengthens user data protection without formal announcement.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden’s disclosure prompted this change, revealing law enforcement’s requests for such data from Apple and Google.

Significance of Push Notifications

Push notifications, vital for app interactions, inform users about incoming messages, news alerts, or game victories. These notifications, typically auditory or visual signals, often traverse Google and Apple servers without users’ full awareness.

Senator Wyden highlighted how Apple and Google’s access to this data grants unique insights into app-user interactions. He expressed concerns about potential government surveillance facilitated by this information access.

Upholding User Privacy

Apple adjusted its guidelines to reflect the need for stricter legal processes, specifically warrants, for accessing such data.

While Apple did not issue an official statement, Wyden commended the move, stating that aligning with Google’s protocol ensures proper protection by mandating court orders for push notification-related data.