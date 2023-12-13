Apple’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Earns 12 Critics Choice Nods

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” backed by Apple, has made a significant impact at the Critics Choice Awards with 12 nominations. The film, which was released in theatres on October 20, 2023, is now a prominent contender in numerous categories.

Leonardo DiCaprio is in the running for Best Actor, and Lily Gladstone for Best Actress, both delivering performances that have garnered widespread acclaim. Additionally, Robert De Niro has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, underlining the film’s star-studded roster.

Famed director Martin Scorsese has been nominated for Best Director. His work with Eric Roth on the screenplay, adapted from David Grann’s bestselling book, has also been acknowledged.

The film’s technical excellence is recognized through nominations in Best Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto, Best Production Design by Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, as well as in editing, costume design, and score categories.

Set in the early 20th century, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the story of the Osage Nation’s rise to wealth due to oil and the eventual rise in criminal activities from white interlopers who would exploit this money and eventually turn to murder. The narrative intertwines this historical event with the romance between Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), set against a backdrop of crime and betrayal.

Following its theatrical release, the film is slated to be available on Apple TV+ for free streaming soon, but of course, it’s up for rent and digital purchase first.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is also nominated for the following Golden Globe Awards: