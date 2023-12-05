Killers of the Flower Moon Now Available Digitally and PVOD in Canada

Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest film from Martin Scorsese, is now available digitally and as a premium on-demand (PVOD) purchase in Canada.

Following a brief month and a half in theatres, Killers of the Flower Moon is now available to view from the comfort of your home. The film first debuted in cinemas on October 20th, where it began receiving notable acclaim from critics, resulting in a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and is centred on murders on Osage Nation land after oil is discovered on the land. As the death count rises, the FBI begins to step in to intervene. The film is based on a non-fiction novel of the same name, written by David Grann.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser. This marks the sixth film collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who not only directs the film. Killers of the Flower Moon was written by the famed director in collaboration with Eric Roth.

The film is produced by Scorsese’s production house Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions. After premiering at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, Apple TV+ (under Apple Original Films) and Paramount Pictures picked the film up for its October 20th theatrical release. As of the time, it’s unclear when Killers of the Flower Moon will become available on Apple TV+.

Canadians can now purchase or rent Killers of the Flower Moon digitally and as a PVOD on any of the major services.